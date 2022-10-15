Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.29.

FVI opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

