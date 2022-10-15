Foster Group Inc. Buys 373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

