Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 248.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

