Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

FNV stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

