freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

freenet Price Performance

freenet stock opened at €19.07 ($19.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.09. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

