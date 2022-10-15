Fullen Financial Group Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 290,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

