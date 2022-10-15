FY2022 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.45.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712 over the last three months.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.