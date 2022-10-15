FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackstone Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.