FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

