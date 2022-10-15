FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 6.5 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

