FY2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.