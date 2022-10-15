FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Royal Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $89.53 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.