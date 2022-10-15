FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Issued By SVB Leerink

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.29). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ DICE opened at $37.51 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

