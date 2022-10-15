FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $908.33.

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $7.94 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.