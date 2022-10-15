FY2023 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Increased by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
TSE CXB opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$417.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
