FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of COF opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.