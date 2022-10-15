FY2023 EPS Estimates for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2 %

DICE stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

