FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

GILD stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

