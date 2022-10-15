FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,325,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

