FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Raised by Analyst

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.