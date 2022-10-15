FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Boosted by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$61.01 million during the quarter.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

