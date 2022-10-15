FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Boosted by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$61.01 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

