FY2023 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. Lowered by Clarus Securities (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million.
TerrAscend Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.46.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
