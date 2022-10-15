FY2023 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. Lowered by Clarus Securities (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million.

TerrAscend Stock Down 2.0 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.