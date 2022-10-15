FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 277,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.