FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.25.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$827.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

