FY2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.17. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.9 %

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

