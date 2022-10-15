FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.45) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,579,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $9,121,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

