FY2026 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.92) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 957,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock worth $7,131,623 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after buying an additional 310,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

