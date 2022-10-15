GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $515.01

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.01 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 421.60 ($5.09). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.10), with a volume of 630,105 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.17).

GB Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6,028.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.01.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

