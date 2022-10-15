Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €97.00 by Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($98.98) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.29% from the company’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €56.30 ($57.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.53. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €87.25 ($89.03). The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

