GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

