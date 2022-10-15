Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

GILD stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

