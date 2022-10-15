Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 116,000 shares.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

