Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $23.50 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

