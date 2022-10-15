Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 885,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

