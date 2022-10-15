Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,104 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 5.7 %

GFI stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.