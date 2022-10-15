Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.74 ($0.12). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 463,450 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 million and a P/E ratio of 482.50.
About Goldplat
Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
