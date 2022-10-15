GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.48

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 24433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $18,926,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in GoodRx by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

