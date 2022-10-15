Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 304,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 202.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

