Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.
GPMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
