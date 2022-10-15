Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

