Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

