Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.94

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.94 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.26 ($0.10), with a volume of 18,860,778 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 18 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Greatland Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £377.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

