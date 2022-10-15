Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.78. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 61,457 shares traded.
Greystone Logistics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.
