Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.78. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 61,457 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

