Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.07 and traded as low as C$25.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 3,520 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCG.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$687.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.07.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.