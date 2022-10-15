Guggenheim Cuts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $152.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

AutoNation Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AN opened at $101.34 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,846,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Natixis increased its holdings in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

