Guggenheim Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $358.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim to $358.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.44% from the company’s current price.
LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.20.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
LAD stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.57. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $200.64 and a 52 week high of $366.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Stories
