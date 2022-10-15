Guggenheim Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $358.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim to $358.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.44% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.57. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $200.64 and a 52 week high of $366.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

