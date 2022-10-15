Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as low as C$8.75. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 425,118 shares traded.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

