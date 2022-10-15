Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.77 and traded as low as C$10.99. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 33,778 shares trading hands.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.67.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.