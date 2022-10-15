Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.58

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and traded as low as $26.00. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $441.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

