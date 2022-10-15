Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.79. Credit Suisse Group now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Hayward shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 10,265 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hayward by 25.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hayward by 80.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hayward by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.