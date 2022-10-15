HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 104 shares.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Up 27.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

